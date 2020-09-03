Hong Kong stocks close with losses

Hong Kong, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished lower Thursday as a weak US jobs report and geopolitical tensions overshadowed coronavirus vaccine hopes.

The Hang Seng Index retreated 0.45 percent, or 112.49 points, to 25,007.60.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.58 percent, or 19.82 points, to 3,384.98, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.84 percent, or 19.59 points, to 2,301.81.