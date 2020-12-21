UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Close With Losses

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 02:03 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed in the red Monday as surging virus infections and concerns about new lockdowns in several countries countered news that US lawmakers had finally agreed a new economic stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.72 percent, or 191.92 points, to 26,306.68.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.76 percent, or 25.67 points, to 3,420.57, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.87 percent, or 42.41 points, to 2,304.98.

