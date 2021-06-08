Hong Kong stocks close with losses

Hong Kong, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Tuesday marginally lower as investors await the release of key US inflation data later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 5.90 points to 28,781.38.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.54 percent, or 19.43 points, to 3,580.11 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.86 percent, or 20.77 points, to 2,393.13.