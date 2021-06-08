UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Close With Losses

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 01:40 PM

Hong Kong stocks close with losses

Hong Kong, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Tuesday marginally lower as investors await the release of key US inflation data later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 5.90 points to 28,781.38.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.54 percent, or 19.43 points, to 3,580.11 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.86 percent, or 20.77 points, to 2,393.13.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

PSL signs partnership with TikTok for remaining ma ..

33 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis targeting fuel station in Yem ..

50 minutes ago

Ajman’s Department of Finance boosts staff exper ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs’ Jebel Ali Center completes 952k t ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $70.14 a barrel M ..

1 hour ago

Mahira Khan pleads for investigation into Ghotki t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.