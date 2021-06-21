UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Close With Losses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:40 PM

Hong Kong stocks close with losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than one percent Monday, in line with a global retreat, as the Federal Reserve shifts towards lifting interest rates as soon as next year to prevent the US economy from overheating as it recovers from the pandemic.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.08 percent, or 312.27 points, to 28,489.00.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.12 percent, or 4.09 points, to 3,529.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.74 percent, or 17.59 points, to 2,396.20.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks From

Recent Stories

US should find political solution before leaving A ..

9 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis attempted attack on Khamis Mu ..

26 minutes ago

Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physi ..

58 minutes ago

‘I’m ashamed of what I did,’ Mufti Aziz-ur-R ..

1 hour ago

India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.56 a barrel F ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.