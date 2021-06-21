Hong Kong stocks close with losses

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than one percent Monday, in line with a global retreat, as the Federal Reserve shifts towards lifting interest rates as soon as next year to prevent the US economy from overheating as it recovers from the pandemic.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.08 percent, or 312.27 points, to 28,489.00.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.12 percent, or 4.09 points, to 3,529.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.74 percent, or 17.59 points, to 2,396.20.