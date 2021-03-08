UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Close With Losses 8 March 2021

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 02:05 PM

Hong Kong shares closed almost two percent down on Monday, with traders concerned that the expected economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will fan inflation and lead to interest rate hikes

Hong Kong, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares closed almost two percent down on Monday, with traders concerned that the expected economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will fan inflation and lead to interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.92 percent, or 557.46 points, to end the day at 28,540.83.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed down 2.3 percent at 3,421.41, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange plunged 3.2 percent to 2,224.08.

