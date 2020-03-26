Hong Kong stocks close with losses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong shares finished on a negative note Thursday following a healthy rally, with investors taking profits while also nervously awaiting key US jobless claims data later in the day

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

74 percent, or 174.85 points, to close at 23,352.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.60 percent, or 16.68 points, to 2,764.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index eased 0.80 percent, or 13.70 points, to 1,701.15.