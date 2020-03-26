UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Close With Losses

Thu 26th March 2020

Hong Kong stocks close with losses

Hong Kong shares finished on a negative note Thursday following a healthy rally, with investors taking profits while also nervously awaiting key US jobless claims data later in the day

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished on a negative note Thursday following a healthy rally, with investors taking profits while also nervously awaiting key US jobless claims data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

74 percent, or 174.85 points, to close at 23,352.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.60 percent, or 16.68 points, to 2,764.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index eased 0.80 percent, or 13.70 points, to 1,701.15.

