Hong Kong Stocks Close With More Gains

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 01:50 PM

Hong Kong stocks rose more than one percent Wednesday as an easing of virus lockdowns and signs the disease is easing trumped concerns about brewing China-US tensions

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose more than one percent Wednesday as an easing of virus lockdowns and signs the disease is easing trumped concerns about brewing China-US tensions.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.

13 percent, or 268.82 points, to 24,137.48.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.63 percent, or 18.06 points, to 2,878.14, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.53 percent, or 26.92 points, to 1,790.28.

