Hong Kong Stocks Close With More Losses

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 01:55 PM

Hong Kong shares finished Tuesday with more big losses following a rout in New York and Europe as a spike in infections forces governments to reimpose containment measures

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished Tuesday with more big losses following a rout in New York and Europe as a spike in infections forces governments to reimpose containment measures.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.

98 percent, or 233.84 points, to 23,716.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.29 percent, or 42.63 points, to 3,274.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 1.09 percent, or 24.15 points, to 2,184.15.

