Hong Kong stocks close with small losses 04 July 2019

Hong Kong stocks finished slightly lower on Thursday as cautious traders ignored a record-breaking lead from Wall Street, with attention now on the release of US jobs data

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.

21 percent, or 59.37 points, to 28,795.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gave up 0.33 percent, or 10.01 points, to 3,005.25, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.55 percent, or 8.78 points, to 1,591.24.