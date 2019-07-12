UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Dip At Open

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 09:10 AM

Hong Kong stocks dip at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks dipped slightly at the open on Friday following two days of healthy gains and as investors brushed off a record-setting lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.

06 percent, or 16.82 points to 28,414.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.08 percent, or 2.42 points, to 2,915.34 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.08 percent, or 1.28 points, to 1,550.21.

