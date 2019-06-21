UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Dip In Early Trade

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:40 AM

Hong Kong stocks dip in early trade

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Friday morning as investors took a breather following a strong four-day rally, while attention turns to next week's meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.11 percent, or 31.59 points, at 28,518.84.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.11 percent, or 3.25 points, to 2,990.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.67 percent, or 10.47 points, to 1,567.07.

