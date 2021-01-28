UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Dive As World Markets Are Routed

Thu 28th January 2021

Hong Kong stocks plunged Thursday in line with a global sell-off fuelled by profit-taking from a recent rally, while investors also fretted over spiking virus infections, slow vaccine rollouts and a stuttering economic recovery

The Hang Seng fell 2.55 percent, or 746.76 points, to 28,550.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.91 percent, or 68.17 points, to 3,505.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 2.82 percent, or 68.16 points, to 2,352.75.

