Hong Kong, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Shares in Hong Kong tumbled more than four percent in the morning session Monday, with property firms hit by growing fears about the future of property giant China Evergrande as it teeters on the brink of collapse.

The Hang Seng Index dived 4.05 percent, or 1,009.48 points, to 23,911.28.