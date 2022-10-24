Hong Kong stocks dive more than 4% in morning

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks plunged more than four percent Monday morning as investors were spooked by Chinese President Xi Jinping's decision to hand key economic posts to loyalists who back his zero-Covid strategy.

The Hang Seng Index sank 4.22 percent, or 684.30 points, to 15,526.82, a 13-year low. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.73 percent, or 22.06 points, to 3,016.87.

Xi's decision to pack his leadership with supporters as he tightens his grip on power suggests the government will not likely shift from its strategy of fighting Covid outbreaks with lockdowns and other strict measures.

The policy has been blamed for the sharp drop in growth in the world's number two economy, and while data showed Monday that it expanded more than forecast in the third quarter traders remain on edge.

"The more centralised power becomes, the more the risk of overzealous policy implementation based on directives from the top," Duncan Wrigley, at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said.

"This happened in some of the lockdowns in the second quarter."Tech firms were among the worst-hit in the sell-off, with Alibaba, JD.com and Tencent each plunging around eight percent.