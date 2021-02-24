UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Dive On Stamp Duty Plan

Faizan Hashmi 47 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 02:01 PM

Hong Kong stocks dive on stamp duty plan

Hong Kong shares ended with hefty losses Wednesday after the city's finance chief said he would hike stamp duty on equity trade for the first time in almost three decades

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares ended with hefty losses Wednesday after the city's finance chief said he would hike stamp duty on equity trade for the first time in almost three decades.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.

99 percent, or 914.40 points, to 29,718.24.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.99 percent, or 72.28 points, to 3,564.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 2.03 percent, or 48.73 points, to 2,347.28.

