Hong Kong stocks down 0.75% in opening trade

Hong Kong, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell in opening trade Friday following declines on Wall Street as the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump weighed on sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.

75 percent, or 195.99 points, at 25,845.94.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, slipping 0.40 points to open at 2,929.49 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.22 points to 1,597.50.

mtp/rma