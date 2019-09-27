UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Down 0.75% In Opening Trade

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:00 AM

Hong Kong stocks down 0.75% in opening trade

Hong Kong, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell in opening trade Friday following declines on Wall Street as the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump weighed on sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.

75 percent, or 195.99 points, at 25,845.94.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, slipping 0.40 points to open at 2,929.49 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.22 points to 1,597.50.

mtp/rma

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Trump Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

6 hours ago

Jiu-Jitsu Tolerance Championship opens in Al Ain

7 hours ago

Al Zeyoudi wraps up successful participation in UN ..

8 hours ago

UAE re-affirms satisfaction with formation of new ..

8 hours ago

UAE signs visa waiver agreement with Republic of K ..

8 hours ago

Chemical plant fire in northern France threatens S ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.