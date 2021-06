(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Shares fell in Hong Kong's morning session Wednesday following a recent rally and a tepid lead from Wall Street, though energy firms enjoyed healthy gains thanks to a surge in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.50 percent, or 147.90 points, to 29,320.10