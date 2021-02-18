UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Down After Rally

Thu 18th February 2021 | 02:09 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed lower Thursday on profit-taking following a seven-day rally, with traders worried valuations may have gone too far.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.58 percent, or 489.67 points, to 30,595.27.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.55 percent, or 20.27 points, to 3,675.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.41 percent, or 10.15 points, to 2,450.40.

