Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks sank more than one percent Tuesday morning as investors took a step back following a recent run-up, while awaiting this week's key meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.31 percent, or 372.52 points, to 28,140.48 by the break.