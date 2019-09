Hong Kong, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares finished Thursday morning with slight losses as profit-taking after the previous day's rally offset optimism about China-US trade talks following conciliatory gestures by both sides.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.15 percent, or 40.37 points, to 27,118.69 by the break.