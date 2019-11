(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell in the morning session Tuesday following two days of gains, with dealers awaiting details from the China-US trade talks, though online retail titan Alibaba soared on its debut.

The Hang Seng index dipped 0.10 percent, or 26.65 points, to 26,966.39.