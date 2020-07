Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Monday's morning session slightly lower, extending last week's losses as traders fret over the global spread of the virus as well as slow progress on a new US stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.09 percent, or 21.67 points, to 24,683.66.

dan/axn