Hong Kong stocks down at close

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed Wednesday slightly lower, in line with most Asian markets, as investors kept their powder dry ahead of the release of US inflation figures later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index edged down 0.

13 percent, or 38.75 points to 28,742.63.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.32 percent, or 11.29 points, to 3,591.40 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.14 percent, or 3.42 points, to 2,396.54.