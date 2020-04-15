Hong Kong stocks down at close

Hong Kong equities finished lower Wednesday despite an overnight rebound on Wall Street prompted by encouraging signs of a decline in US coronavirus infection rates

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong equities finished lower Wednesday despite an overnight rebound on Wall Street prompted by encouraging signs of a decline in US coronavirus infection rates.

The Hang Seng index dropped 1.

19 percent, or 290.06 points, to end at 24,145.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.57 percent, or 16.11 points, to 2,811.17 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.53 percent, or 9.28 points, at 1,736.13.