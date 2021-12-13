Hong Kong stocks down at close on 13th Dec, 2021

UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares closed marginally down Monday despite a record-smashing lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.17 percent, or 41.14 points, to 23,954.58.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.40 percent, or 14.73 points, to 3,681.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained by 0.60 percent, or 15.26 points, to 2,561.91.

