(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell Wednesday morning following three days of gains and a weak lead from Wall Street, with traders awaiting the release of Joe Biden's vast infrastructure spending plan, expected later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.31 percent, or 88.69 points, to 28,488.81.