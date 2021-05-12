Hong Kong Stocks Down At Lunch
Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:17 PM
Hong Kong stocks extended losses Wednesday into a fourth day as global markets are battered by growing concerns that a spike in inflation will force central banks to lift interest rates sooner than expected
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.37 percent, or 103.21 points, to 27,910.60.