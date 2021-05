(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks went into the break with losses Friday, extending the previous day's drop, despite a strong lead from Wall Street as investors weigh concerns over inflation with optimism over the global recovery.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.21 percent, or 58.40 points, to 28,391.89.

