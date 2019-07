(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell Wednesday morning following the previous day's big gains, with energy firms hit by a sharp drop in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.18 percent, or 52.19 points, to 28,823.37 by the break.