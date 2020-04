Hong Kong, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell in the morning session Friday, in line with a broad retreat across Asia after data showed millions more Americans claimed for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus hammers the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.60 percent, or 138.59 points, to 23,141.47.