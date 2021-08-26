UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Down At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 09:00 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Thursday as investors struggled to take up the reins from another record on Wall Street, with eys moving to a much-anticipated policy speech by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell at the end of the week.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.08 percent, or 20.17 points, to 25,673.78.

The Shanghai Composite eased 0.09 percent, or 3.07 points, to 3,537.31, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 0.95 points to 2,474.14.

