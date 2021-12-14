Hong Kong stocks down at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell at the open Tuesday, tracking losses on Wall Street over fears of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and rising inflation.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.77 percent, or 184.90 points, to 23,769.68.

The Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.26 percent, or 9.48 points, to 3,670.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was down 0.22 percent, or 4.92 points, at 2,555.87.