Hong Kong stocks down at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Wednesday on a negative note after Donald Trump sparked fresh trade war worries by warning he could hit China with more tariffs whenever he wanted.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.

54 percent, or 155.85 points, to 28,463.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.38 percent, or 11.25 points, to 2,926.37 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.08 percent, or 1.31 points, to 1,573.12.