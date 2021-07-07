Hong Kong stocks down on open

Hong Kong, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares fell at the start of trade on Wednesday morning, as investors eyed a growing crackdown on tech firms by Beijing and the end of a winning streak on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.

04 percent, or 291.37 points, to 27,782.49.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 14.53 points to 3517.1, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.42 percent, or 10.12 points, to 2397.22.