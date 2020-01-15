UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Drop Ahead Of Trade Deal Signing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:24 PM

Hong Kong stocks drop ahead of trade deal signing

Hong Kong stocks closed with losses on Wednesday as investors took a step back ahead of the signing of the China-US trade pact later in the day

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed with losses on Wednesday as investors took a step back ahead of the signing of the China-US trade pact later in the day.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.39 percent, or 111.

55 points, to close at 28,773.59.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 0.54 percent, or 16.78 points, to 3,090.04 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.22 percent, or 3.92 points, to 1,814.21.

