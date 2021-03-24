Hong Kong stocks drop at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Wednesday following losses on Wall Street as already fragile sentiment was jolted by growing fears about a coronavirus surge in Europe that has forced new lockdowns.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.21 percent, or 59.89 points, to 28,437.49.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.51 percent, or 17.38 points, to 3,394.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.64 percent, or 14.05 points, to 2,183.66.