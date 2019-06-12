UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Drop At Open

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 08:50 AM

Hong Kong stocks drop at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks dropped sharply in the opening minutes of trade Wednesday, with the city gripped by a growing protest against government plans for a controversial extradition law.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.

17 percent, or 324.72 points to 27,464.62.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.29 percent, or 8.50 points, lower at 2,917.22, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.22 percent, or 3.34 points, to open at 1,534.89.

