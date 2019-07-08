UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Drop At Open

Hong Kong stocks drop at open

Hong Kong, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks sank at the start of trade Monday as a forecast-busting US jobs report dashed hopes for a steep cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve this month.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.

91 percent, or 261.69 points to 28,513.14.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.44 percent, or 13.25 points, to 2,997.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.22 percent, or 3.49 points, to 1,597.71.

