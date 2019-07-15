UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Drop At Open

Mon 15th July 2019

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Monday with losses as investors await the release of Chinese economic growth data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.59 percent, or 168.26 points to 28,303.36.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.31 percent, or 9.00 points, to 2,921.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.35 percent, or 5.46 points, to 1,551.31.

