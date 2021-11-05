UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Drop At Opening Bell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 08:50 AM

Hong Kong stocks drop at opening bell

Hong Kong, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares opened sharply lower on Friday morning, in line with losses across most of Asia following the previous day's rally, with eyes now on the release of US jobs data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.09 percent, or 274.51 points, to 24,950.68.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.19 percent, or 6.66 points, to 3,520.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.14 percent, or 3.29 points, to 2,421.88.

