Hong Kong Stocks Drop In Opening Trade

Published February 24, 2022

Hong Kong stocks drop in opening trade

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong tumbled in the first few minutes of trade Thursday morning after separatists called for help from Moscow to repel Ukrainian forces, ramping up fears of a Russian invasion.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.

66 percent, or 392.25 points, to 23,268.03.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.42 percent, or 14.78 points, to 3,474.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.63 percent, or 14.64 points, to 2,322.94.

