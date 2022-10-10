UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Drop More Than 3% On Rate Hike Fears

Published October 10, 2022

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Stocks in Hong Kong fell more than three percent Monday, in line with losses across global markets after a forecast-beating US jobs report fanned expectations for more big US interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index shed 3.08 percent, or 546.00 points, to 17,194.05.

Mainland Chinese markets also fell as traders returned from a week-long holiday, with sentiment dragged by concerns about fresh Covid flares-ups around the country that investors fear could lead to new painful lockdowns.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.66 percent, or 50.25 points, to 2,974.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 2.17 percent, or 41.49 points, to 1,870.50.

