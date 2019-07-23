Hong Kong stocks edge up at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks kicked off Tuesday with a small gain following the previous day's big losses, with eyes on the corporate earnings season that is in full swing in the United States.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 0.

07 percent, or 20.78 points, to 28,392.04.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index barely moved, dipping 0.07 points to 2,886.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, ticked up 0.24 points to 1,532.67.