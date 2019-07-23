UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Edge Up At Open

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 07:10 AM

Hong Kong stocks edge up at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks kicked off Tuesday with a small gain following the previous day's big losses, with eyes on the corporate earnings season that is in full swing in the United States.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 0.

07 percent, or 20.78 points, to 28,392.04.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index barely moved, dipping 0.07 points to 2,886.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, ticked up 0.24 points to 1,532.67.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong United States Stocks

Recent Stories

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

7 hours ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

7 hours ago

Rashid Hospital ranks among top 10 health faciliti ..

7 hours ago

RAK Chamber calls on Costa Rican business leaders ..

7 hours ago

Trump Says US Assistance to Pakistan Could Resume ..

7 hours ago

Microsoft joins project on ethical artificial inte ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.