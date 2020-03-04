Hong Kong stocks edge up at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started with small gains as investors gave a cool response to the Federal Reserve's surprise interest rate cut, which analysts said had sparked concerns about the impact of the new coronavirus on the economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.14 percent, or 36.74 points, to 26,321.56.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.27 percent, or 8.00 points, to 3,000.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.63 percent, or 11.81 points, to 1,877.12.