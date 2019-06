(@imziishan)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares ended the morning session with small gains Monday as investors brushed off worries about US-Iran tensions and focused on a planned meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping this week.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.23 percent, or 64.68 points, to 28,538.39 by the break.