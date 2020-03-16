Hong Kong stocks end 4.03% lower

Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than four percent Monday as global markets continue to be battered by fears over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than four percent Monday as global markets continue to be battered by fears over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 4.03 percent, or 969.34 points, at 23,063.57.