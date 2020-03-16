UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks End 4.03% Lower

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:38 PM

Hong Kong stocks end 4.03% lower

Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than four percent Monday as global markets continue to be battered by fears over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than four percent Monday as global markets continue to be battered by fears over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 4.03 percent, or 969.34 points, at 23,063.57.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hong Kong Stocks Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif instructed FO not to talk much about ..

7 minutes ago

US ramps up virus response with shutdowns, rate cu ..

2 minutes ago

High-Ranking Iranian Cleric Dies From Coronavirus ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Rises to 18 - A ..

2 minutes ago

Sikandar Raza, Abid Ali join HBL PSL 2020

27 seconds ago

France says coronavirus situation 'deteriorating v ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.