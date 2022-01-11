Hong Kong stocks end day on negative note

Hong Kong shares closed marginally lower on Tuesday, in line with a drop across most of Asia following a US sell-off fuelled by concerns about the Federal Reserve's plans to hike interest rates to fight inflation

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Hong Kong shares closed marginally lower on Tuesday, in line with a drop across most of Asia following a US sell-off fuelled by concerns about the Federal Reserve's plans to hike interest rates to fight inflation.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 7.48 points to 23,739.06.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.73 percent, or 26.08 points, to 3,567.44, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 1.06 percent, or 26.09 points, to 2,441.23.