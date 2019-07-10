UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks End Day With Gains 10 July 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 01:53 PM

Hong Kong stocks end day with gains 10 July 2019

Hong Kong stocks ended on a positive note Wednesday with attention now turning to the start of key congressional testimony from Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell later in the day

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended on a positive note Wednesday with attention now turning to the start of key congressional testimony from Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

31 percent, or 88.41 points, to 28,204.69.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.44 percent, or 12.93 point, to 2,915.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.46 percent, or 7.24 points, to 1,550.87.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Powell Stocks From

Recent Stories

Higher Education Commission (HEC) to offer two yea ..

54 seconds ago

Residents of twin cities lament an increase in jui ..

55 seconds ago

Strangulated body of a lady found in Karachi

57 seconds ago

Asian markets advance as focus turns to US Fed bos ..

1 minute ago

16 proclaimed offenders arrested in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

China 5 Year treasury bond future close higher Wed ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.