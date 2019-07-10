Hong Kong stocks end day with gains 10 July 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended on a positive note Wednesday with attention now turning to the start of key congressional testimony from Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

31 percent, or 88.41 points, to 28,204.69.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.44 percent, or 12.93 point, to 2,915.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.46 percent, or 7.24 points, to 1,550.87.