Hong Kong Stocks End Down

Muhammad Irfan 15 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 02:45 PM

Hong Kong stocks end down

Hong Kong stocks finished Monday slightly lower as investors failed to maintain early momentum following a record performance on Wall Street, as weak US jobs data eased lingering concerns about an expected surge in inflation as the global economy recovers

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Monday slightly lower as investors failed to maintain early momentum following a record performance on Wall Street, as weak US jobs data eased lingering concerns about an expected surge in inflation as the global economy recovers.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.05 percent, or 14.99 points, to 28,595.66.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.27 percent, or 9.12 points, to 3,427.99, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.19 percent, or 4.25 points, to 2,243.93.

