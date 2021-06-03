UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End Down

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 01:43 PM

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished more than one percent down Thursday with investors taking to the sidelines ahead of the release of US jobs data at the end of the week.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.

13 percent, or 331.59 points, to 28,966.03.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.36 percent, or 12.93 points, to 3,584.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.34 percent, or 8.26 points, to 2,392.64.

