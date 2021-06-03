Hong Kong stocks end down

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished more than one percent down Thursday with investors taking to the sidelines ahead of the release of US jobs data at the end of the week.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.

13 percent, or 331.59 points, to 28,966.03.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.36 percent, or 12.93 points, to 3,584.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.34 percent, or 8.26 points, to 2,392.64.